The Extension and Advisory Services Division, through its technical staff in Agricultural Region Two (2), provided technical support and assistance with the transplanting of vegetable seedlings on the vegetable demonstration plot established on the farm holding of Ms. Ruthlyn Robinson of Evesham, in Agricultural District 5 West.

The transplanting exercise followed several weeks of preparation during which time seedlings were produced at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station and the land was prepared by the soil conservation team of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The demonstration plot was established as a teaching tool to train farmers in the application of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and compliments classroom training provided under a wider programme for the development of farmers.

A total of twenty-two (22) selected fruit and vegetable farmers are expected to benefit from this capacity building initiative and will be in a better position to cultivate and supply safe and high-quality food for local consumption.