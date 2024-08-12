The Ministry of Health has significantly ramp-up in its efforts to combat the aedes aegypti mosquito following a surge in dengue fever cases across the nation.

As of August 9, 2024, 213 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported, including 17 hospitalizations.

In response, the Ministry has doubled the number of Vector Control Officers from 50 to 100, aiming to bolster source reduction strategies. Enhanced fogging exercises are being conducted regularly throughout the mainland and the Grenadines to suppress mosquito populations.

Health officials are urging Vincentians to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding. The aedes aegypti mosquito, known for transmitting dengue fever, poses a significant public health challenge. The outbreak echoes similar situations in neighboring Caribbean nations, including Trinidad and Tobago.

Residents are advised to eliminate standing water around their homes and use mosquito repellents to reduce the risk of infection.