The RSVGPF has made an arrest in the death of Jeffon Junior Norton, a 42-year-old contractor of Barrouallie, who was stabbed multiple times on October 11th in Barrouallie.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Jevonte John, a bus conductor also of Barrouallie.

John appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, October 14, 2024. Due to the indictable nature of the offence, he was not required to enter a plea.

The matter has been adjourned as investigations continue.

The RSVGPF will provide further details as the investigation progresses and urges anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.