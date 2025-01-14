In the 2025 Budget presentation, the Government has allocated $197.4 million to improving the healthcare sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is $39.1 million more than the budgeted healthcare expenditure of 2024.

Eleven health care centers are down for construction in 2025 along with advance construction of the Acute Care Hospital in Arnos Vale. Budget 2025 allocates $15 million in constructing, expanding and modernizing healthcare facilities in Paget Farm, Byrea, Calder, Calliaqua, Diamonds, Enhams, Greiggs, Lodge Village, Overland, South Rivers, and Spring Village.

It is expected that by the end of 2025, all primary healthcare centers will offer screening for breast, cervical, prostate and colorectal cancers. Work will also begin on the expansion and conversion of the clinic in Enhams into a full-fledged wellness facility which will provide advanced care in the treatment and management of diabetes, with special focus on nutrition and fitness.

“Budget 2025 also makes allowances for a 10 percent increase in the group of doctors classified as “Medical Staff”. Nursing Auxiliary staff are added to Bequia, Chateaubelair and Georgetown Hospitals as well as the Levi Latham Health Complex and the Union Island Health Centre, to improve the delivery of care in rural facilities,” Minister Gonsalves said.