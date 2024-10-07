The Ministry of Housing, Youth and Sports officially launched the 2024 Inter Secondary Schools Netball and Football competitions over the weekend, showcasing a series of exciting matches.

In the Junior Division of the netball tournament held on Friday, Troumaca Ontario Secondary triumphed over Buccament Bay Secondary with a score of 12-3.

Bethel High School also had a strong performance, defeating Central Leeward Secondary 19-11.

Notably, Petit Bordel Secondary dominated Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial, finishing with an impressive score of 61-0.

Thomas Saunders Secondary edged out Mountain View Adventist Academy 11-5, while George Stephens Senior Secondary secured an 18-4 victory against Emmanuelle High School Mespo.

The Senior Division matches mirrored the Juniors, with Troumaca Ontario once again besting Buccament Bay 12-3, and Central Leeward Secondary defeating Bethel High School 25-6.

On Sunday, the football tournament kicked off with Central Leeward Secondary claiming victories in both junior and senior divisions against Bethel High School.

In the Junior Division, CLSS won 6-1, with goals scored by Garret Audain, Kayden Toppin, Reggie Barbour, and a hat trick from Jshan Samuel; BHS’s lone goal came from Filano Sam.

The Senior Division saw CLSS dominate with a 6-0 victory, featuring two goals each from Jamymarie Jack and Masranny Harry, along with contributions from Shane Miller and Obama Barbour.

With thrilling performances in both netball and football, this year’s competitions are off to an exciting start.