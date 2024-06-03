North Windward
1. Fancy Government School – Fancy
2. Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
3. Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy
4. Owia Government School (New Wing)
5. Owia Seventh Day Adventist Church
6. Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church
7. Sandy Bay Government School
8. Tourama/Overland Government School
9. Orange Hill Community Center
10. Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill
11. Langley Park Government School
12. Dickson Methodist Church
North Central Windward
1. Georgetown Community Centre
2. Georgetown Secondary School
3. Georgetown Primary School
4. Chester Cottage Community Center
5. Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
6. Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers
7. South Rivers Methodist School
8. Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
9. South Rivers Learning Resource Centre
10. Park Hill Government School
11. Park Hill Community Centre
12. Park Hill Evangelical Church
13. George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie
South Central Windward
1. Greiggs Government School
2. New Grounds Primary School
3. North Union Secondary School
4. South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union
5. Diamonds Government School – Diamonds
6. Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans
7. Lauders Primary School
South Windward
1. New Prospect Primary School -Simon
2. Adelphi Secondary School – New Adelphi
3. New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale
4. Biabou Methodist School
5. South Windward Learning Resource Center – Biabou
6. Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
7. Calder Government School
8. Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs
9. Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
10. Argyle Government School
East St. George
1. Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
2. Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond
3. Mt. Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
4. Brighton Government School
5. Fair Hall Primary School
6. Calliaqua Town Hall
7. Calliaqua Anglican School
8. St. Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua
9. Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
West St. George
1. Belmont Government School
2. West St. George Secondary School – Belair
3. Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea
4. Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
5. Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall
6. Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
7. Dorsetshire Hill Government School
Marriaqua
1. Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
2. Marriaqua Government School
3. Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
4. Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly
5. Emmanuel High School Annex – Mesopotamia
6. Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
7. Evesham Learning Resource Centre
8. Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church
9. Richland Park International Pentecostal Assembly
10. Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
11. Mountain View Academy – Richland Park
12. Richland Park Government School
13. Cane End Government School
14. St. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
Kingstown
1. The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
2. Sion Hill Government School
3. Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
4. Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park
5. New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
6. Kingstown Government School – Stoney Ground
7. Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
8. Lodge Village Government School New wing
9. New Testament Church – Lodge Village
10. Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
11. Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
South Leeward
1. Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
2. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
3. Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
4. Campden Park Community Baptist Church
5. Campden Park (Bethel) Secondary School
6. South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
7. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
8. Questelles Government School
9. Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
10. Clare Valley Community Centre
11. Rillan Hill Community Centre
12. Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
13. Buccament Government School – Dubois
14. Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
Central Leeward
1. Golden Years Centre – Buccament
2. Buccament Bay Secondary School
3. Layou Grace and Truth Hall
4. Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
5. Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
6. Barrouallie Emergency Shelter
7. Barrouallie Government School
8. Kingdom Hall Ministries – Barrouallie
9. Barrouallie Anglican School
10. Kingdom life Ministries – Keartons
North Leeward
1. Golden Years Learning Resource Centre – Fitz Hughes
2. Chateaubelair New Testament Church
3. Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
4. Petit Bordel Secondary School
5. Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
6. Rose Hall Community Centre
7. Rose Bank Community Centre
8. Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool
9. Troumaca Government School
10. Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
11. Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill
Northern Grenadines
1. Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
2. Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
3. Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
4. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
5. Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
6. Port Elizabeth SDA Church
7. St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia
8. Mustique Community Center
9. Mustique Christian Assembly
10. Community Hall – Mustique
11. Mustique Primary School
Southern Grenadines
1. Canouan Anglican Church
2. Canouan Roman Catholic Church
3. Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
4. Canouan Society Lodge
5. Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church 6. Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
7. Mayreau Community Center
8. Mayreau Government School
9. Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
10. Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
11. St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
12. Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
13. Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island
14. Clifton Pre School – Union Island
15. Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island
16. Mary Hutchinson Primary School – Ashton Union Island
17. St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
18. Union Island Secondary School