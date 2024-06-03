North Windward

1. Fancy Government School – Fancy

2. Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy

3. Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy

4. Owia Government School (New Wing)

5. Owia Seventh Day Adventist Church

6. Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church

7. Sandy Bay Government School

8. Tourama/Overland Government School

9. Orange Hill Community Center

10. Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill

11. Langley Park Government School

12. Dickson Methodist Church

North Central Windward

1. Georgetown Community Centre

2. Georgetown Secondary School

3. Georgetown Primary School

4. Chester Cottage Community Center

5. Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera

6. Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers

7. South Rivers Methodist School

8. Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers

9. South Rivers Learning Resource Centre

10. Park Hill Government School

11. Park Hill Community Centre

12. Park Hill Evangelical Church

13. George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie

South Central Windward

1. Greiggs Government School

2. New Grounds Primary School

3. North Union Secondary School

4. South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union

5. Diamonds Government School – Diamonds

6. Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans

7. Lauders Primary School

South Windward

1. New Prospect Primary School -Simon

2. Adelphi Secondary School – New Adelphi

3. New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale

4. Biabou Methodist School

5. South Windward Learning Resource Center – Biabou

6. Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church

7. Calder Government School

8. Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs

9. Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church

10. Argyle Government School

East St. George

1. Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond

2. Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond

3. Mt. Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere

4. Brighton Government School

5. Fair Hall Primary School

6. Calliaqua Town Hall

7. Calliaqua Anglican School

8. St. Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua

9. Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church

West St. George

1. Belmont Government School

2. West St. George Secondary School – Belair

3. Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea

4. Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School

5. Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall

6. Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church

7. Dorsetshire Hill Government School

Marriaqua

1. Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia

2. Marriaqua Government School

3. Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia

4. Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly

5. Emmanuel High School Annex – Mesopotamia

6. Streams of Power Church – Carrierre

7. Evesham Learning Resource Centre

8. Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church

9. Richland Park International Pentecostal Assembly

10. Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church

11. Mountain View Academy – Richland Park

12. Richland Park Government School

13. Cane End Government School

14. St. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End

Kingstown

1. The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)

2. Sion Hill Government School

3. Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill

4. Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park

5. New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill

6. Kingstown Government School – Stoney Ground

7. Faith Temple Church – New Montrose

8. Lodge Village Government School New wing

9. New Testament Church – Lodge Village

10. Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes

11. Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro 

South Leeward

1. Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School

2. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park

3. Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park

4. Campden Park Community Baptist Church

5. Campden Park (Bethel) Secondary School

6. South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles

7. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles

8. Questelles Government School

9. Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley

10. Clare Valley Community Centre

11. Rillan Hill Community Centre

12. Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church

13. Buccament Government School – Dubois

14. Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont

Central Leeward

1. Golden Years Centre – Buccament

2. Buccament Bay Secondary School

3. Layou Grace and Truth Hall

4. Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope

5. Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre

6. Barrouallie Emergency Shelter

7. Barrouallie Government School

8. Kingdom Hall Ministries – Barrouallie

9. Barrouallie Anglican School

10. Kingdom life Ministries – Keartons

North Leeward

1. Golden Years Learning Resource Centre – Fitz Hughes

2. Chateaubelair New Testament Church

3. Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church

4. Petit Bordel Secondary School

5. Rose Hall New Testament Church of God

6. Rose Hall Community Centre

7. Rose Bank Community Centre

8. Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool

9. Troumaca Government School

10. Troumaca Ontario Secondary School

11. Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill

Northern Grenadines

1. Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia

2. Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia

3. Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia

4. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia

5. Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia

6. Port Elizabeth SDA Church

7. St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia

8. Mustique Community Center

9. Mustique Christian Assembly

10. Community Hall – Mustique

11. Mustique Primary School

Southern Grenadines

1. Canouan Anglican Church

2. Canouan Roman Catholic Church

3. Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay

4. Canouan Society Lodge

5. Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church 6. Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan

7. Mayreau Community Center

8. Mayreau Government School

9. Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)

10. Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island

11. St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island

12. Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island

13. Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island

14. Clifton Pre School – Union Island

15. Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island

16. Mary Hutchinson Primary School – Ashton Union Island

17. St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island

18. Union Island Secondary School

