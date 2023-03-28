The 2023 Bequia Easter Regatta is still on and has not been cancelled, contrary to inaccurate reports on social media.

This is according to Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs Carlos Williams during a recent press conference held by the Ministry of Tourism.

Mr. Williams said one event, the Annual Bequia Easter Regatta 2023’s Yacht Races, had been cancelled, not the entire regatta.

“You would have seen on Facebook, many of you, that there was something put out there that Bequia Easter Regatta 2023—a blanket statement claiming that it is cancelled—unfortunately that statement, an advert, was misleading. That was seeking to address a component, a single component of the regatta, that component being the CSA accredited yacht racing event. Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond control and logistics that component this year had to be shelfed.” He said.

Mr. Williams noted that while the yacht races will not take place this year, plans are already in place to have them happen for the 2024 Bequia Easter Regatta. He however gave the assurance that this year’s regatta as well as regattas in the years to come will be taken to the next level.