Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Honourable Carlos James, has announced that approximately 2,000 new tourism industry workers will need to be trained by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority over the next 48 months to meet the workforce requirements of major resort developments now underway.

The Minister made the announcement at the official opening of the Republic of Cuba Technical Mission Training at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Tuesday August 5th.

The upcoming Sandals Beaches Resort set to open with 360 keys, the Marriott Resort, which will feature 250 keys and other hotel developments expected to come on stream will significantly expand the room stock and elevate St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ profile as a leading Caribbean tourism destination.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, in collaboration with local training institutions, will roll out specialized programmes over the next four years in areas such as front office operations, food and beverage service, culinary arts, housekeeping, guest relations, and supervisory skills.

These initiatives are aimed at building a skilled workforce to meet both current and future demand.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is expected to engage industry stakeholders and private training providers, to design programmes that align with international hospitality standards while remaining rooted in Vincentian character and service culture.