Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are investigating a tragic discovery after 19 individuals were found dead aboard a vessel drifting off the coast of Nevis.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard located the vessel shortly before noon on January 29, following reports about a craft floating without apparent direction or control in territorial waters, Loop News reports.

Upon boarding the vessel, Coast Guard personnel made the grim discovery of nineteen dead bodies.

To date, the identities of the victims remain unknown, and authorities have yet to release information about the vessel’s origin or intended destination.

The boat has been towed to St. Kitts, where investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to this tragedy.