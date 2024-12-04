On December 2, an 18 year-old delivery clerk was arrested and charged with the offence of Damage to Property.

According to police investigations, Jai Jack, without lawful excuse, damaged the back windshield of motor vehicle PA-196, valued at $2,900.00 EC, by hitting it with a stone.

The offence occurred on November 26, 2024, in Redemption Sharpes.

Jack appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 3, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The conditions of his station bail continue and the trial date was set for June 4, 2025.