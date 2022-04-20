There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the report of 14 new cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday April 19th, there were also 9 new rapid antigen cases reported.

There were no new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported, with that that number remaining one. That patient is unvaccinated.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 106, of this number, 100 were unvaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated.

Since March of 2020, there have been 6,765 PCR COVID-19 cases reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.