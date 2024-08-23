Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster announced in Parliament that efforts are underway to repair over 500 houses damaged by Hurricane Beryl, with 171 already fully repaired.

Repairs are ongoing for an additional 185 houses, and 215 homeowners have received materials to conduct their own repairs, with periodic inspections to ensure proper use.

Starting August 26, work will begin on 67 houses with severe damage (Levels 3 and 4) through the Housing and Land Development Corporation.

The Minister emphasized the need for thorough repairs and more contractors to handle the extensive damage to approximately 4,000 affected homes.

In the Southern Grenadines, repairs have started this week with 22 houses on Union Island.