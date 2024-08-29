Jahmari Reid, a 16-year-old student from William Knibb Memorial High School, was killed in a shark attack while spearfishing near Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica, on Monday afternoon. His mutilated body, missing a head and hand, was recovered from the sea early Tuesday.

Reid’s parents, Michael Reid and Levern Robinson, were devastated by the news. His mother, overwhelmed with grief, required hospital care, and his father was seen weeping publicly.

Fishermen who found the body reported encountering a large shark during the recovery. The attack was unprecedented in the area, prompting local fishermen to advise spearfishers to release their catch if a shark approaches.

The community gathered around the boat holding Reid’s body, which remained under police guard until undertakers arrived. Reid was set to enter 11th grade when school resumes in September.