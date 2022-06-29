Sixteen locals have been employed under Port Modernization project so far, according to Acting Project Manager Lenski Douglas on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program.

Douglas says that though persons have been employed in human resource and accounting departments, the bulk of employment will be in construction.

“Our contractors advised that as of now, they have already employed sixteen locals. They have a HR Manager; they have an accountant and general persons. Most of the employment on this project will be on the construction end, naturally,” Douglas said.

He says that construction activity scheduled to pick up around September as work commences on the sewer line component.

Mr. Douglas also noted that employment was generated through the Lowmans Bay Resettlement Project which employed a coalition of 12 contractors and their associated teams.

