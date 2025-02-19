Authorities have detained 148 illegal migrants after intercepting their vessel off the Turks and Caicos Islands coast on Monday evening.

According to Loop News, the successful interception occurred at 9:07 pm, bringing the year’s total migrant interdictions to nearly 300.

Among those detained were 109 men, 39 women, and two minors.

The vessel was towed to South Dock Port where Border Force officials processed the migrants, who have since been transferred to the Detention Centre.

This interdiction marks the fourth vessel intercepted this year, with authorities having detained a total of 296 illegal migrants since January, including three minors.