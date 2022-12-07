Another police officer has been called to the Bar of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. On Thursday 1st December 2022, Sergeant of Police, Mr. Cornelius Tittle was admitted to practice as a Barrister at Law and Solicitor of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), SVG Circuit during a ceremony at the High Court which was presided over by High Court Judge, Honourable Madame Justice Birnie Stephenson.

Sgt. Tittle, a thirteen (13) year veteran of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) was enlisted on December 16th, 2009. He has gained tremendous knowledge and experience over the years from working at various stations and departments including – Owia, Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the past five (5) years as a Summary Prosecutor.

Mr. Tittle’s journey to being admitted to the Bar began in 2010 when he attained an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. In 2014, he enrolled at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus to pursue studies in Law and later graduated in 2017 with a Bachelors of Law Degree (LLB).

After completing his law degree, Sgt. Tittle went on to attend the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago where he was awarded his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) on October 8 th 2022.