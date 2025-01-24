13 year old Vincentian Reenique has received life-changing treatment for Blount’s Disease at Shriners Children’s, St. Louis through World Pediatrics.

It is noted that her care is made possible thanks to the Oracle Health Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Shriners Hospital, Tawani Foundation, and Mercy Medical Angels.

She underwent surgery to remove hardware from a previous procedure and put a new nail in her leg to straighten it. This was done under the expert care of Dr. Eric Gordon.

For the next few months, her recovery is expected to continue with physical therapy.

World Pediatrics partners with governments, health workers, and organizations to ensure that children in lower-resource settings have access to safe, timely surgical care.

The Organization says that when children are healed, the social and emotional health of families is restored, and the economic productivity of communities is strengthened.