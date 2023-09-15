A 13-year-old boy of a Clarendon, Jamaica was charged with burglary and larceny following an incident in his community on Tuesday, September 12.

Reports are that about 6pm, the victim realised that a strip around her backdoor was missing, along with an undetermined amount of money from the house.

A report was made to the police and upon further investigation, the boy’s house was searched and the sum of $180,000 in cash was found in the ceiling.

The teen was interviewed in the company of his mother, during which he reportedly admitted to the crime.

He was subsequently arrested and charged, and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, October 10.