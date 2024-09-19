The Portland police have charged a 12-year-old boy who was seen physically assaulting another boy on a school compound in Portland on Thursday, September 12— in a viral video that was making the rounds on social media.

He was charged with occasioning bodily harm on September 17.

In the 47-second video, the 12-year-old was seen shoving, punching and kicking the other boy.

“Following this incident, the matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. The matter will be brought before the Children’s Court,” the police high command stated in a post on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s social media page.

However, his court date has not been finalised.