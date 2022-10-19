Monday, October 17th 2022, saw the official launch of the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress at SPAZIO Headquarters Conference Room in Frenches.

Present at the launch were Cornelius Richards, Coordinator for the Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Allan Williams, Beekeeping Extension Officer and Shafika Andrews, Head of the Secretariat for the Caribbean Beekeeping Congress.

Coordinator for the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Cornelius Richards indicated that the focus of this year’s congress will be on the natural factors that are contributing to the decline of the bee population.

According to an official release, the 2021 La Soufriere Volcano eruption severely impacted the beekeeping industry in SVG, however, since then the bee population is recovering smoothly which is largely impart due to the hard work of the Apiculturist of SVG.

Mr. Richards concluded by inviting regional and international partners to SVG to share information on resiliency development in the beekeeping industry following a natural disaster.

There will also be a mass tree planting activity as part of the endeavor to replenish the tree population following the volcanic eruption as it plays a major role in bee development.

Mr. Williams extended an invitation to all current and aspiring beekeepers to register as it can assist in building their capacity in bee development.