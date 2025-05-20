Police are searching for three men who broke into a home in Tobago and robbed a 10-year-old child at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 10am on Friday, at a residence in Sylvester Trace, Carnbee.

The child was at home, alone in his bedroom, when two masked men entered the room, both armed with guns.

One of the men pointed the weapon at the child and poked him, causing fear.

They then ransacked his bedroom, stealing TT$100 in cash, and a gold chain with a teddy bear pendant.

They then forced the child to accompany them as they moved from room to room in the house, stealing cash, jewellery, and other items of value – which had a total estimate of TTD$68,000.

The suspects later joined a third man who was dressed alike.

Before fleeing, they instructed the child to remain still, as they escaped through the back door in the kitchen.

The police were contacted and the investigation is ongoing.