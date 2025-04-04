The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) has announced that Ten (10) businesses owned and operated by women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, are among sixty (60) businesses featured in a regional catalogue, developed by the Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project.

The recently launched OAS WEE Catalogue of MSMEs in the Eastern Caribbean is an initiative that spotlights and support women entrepreneurs across the region, with the aim of fostering economic growth and resilience.

The WEE Catalogue serves as a comprehensive directory, showcasing a diverse array of women-led businesses across various industries, including agriculture and manufacturing,

By facilitating connections between these enterprises and potential partners, investors, and stakeholders, the WEE Catalogue seeks to enhance visibility and create opportunities for collaboration and expansion.

The Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project is being implemented in 6 Eastern Caribbean Countries to empower women-led and women-owned MSMEs to actively participate in and benefit from the digital economy and build sustainable livelihoods.